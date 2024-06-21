BMS 6th grade students win statewide video contest

Press Release:

The Batavia City School District is proud to announce that Ms. Volpe’s 6th grade Reading Class has won First Place in the prestigious statewide video contest hosted by the Rural Schools Association of New York State.

This impressive project involved 21 students and took about two weeks to complete, showcasing their creativity, technical skills, and dedication.

"We are immensely proud of Ms. Volpe and her 6th grade Reading Class for their incredible achievement. This accomplishment is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and collaboration of our students. They have truly captured the spirit of Batavia Middle School, showcasing the best of what our school and community have to offer. Congratulations to each student involved and to Ms. Volpe for her outstanding guidance and support throughout this project," said Batavia Middle School Principal Nathan Korzelius.

The theme for this year's contest was "The Miracles of Rural Education." The project began with a class discussion on the concept of miracles and brainstorming examples within their school, other schools, and the Batavia community. They then divided into groups, each responsible for planning a script, deciding on filming locations, and creating a filming schedule.

Throughout the project, students analyzed previous years' winning videos to gather insights on what made them successful. Using this research, they meticulously planned, filmed, and edited their own video.

The collaborative effort included selecting transitions, incorporating images, and adding music, resulting in a polished and compelling video that highlights the unique aspects of Batavia Middle School.

David A. Little, Esq., Executive Director of the Rural Schools Association of New York State, praised the students' accomplishment, stating, “The contest is intended not only to support student creativity and technical skill, but to encourage pride in their school and their community. For Batavia to have won First Place in a statewide competition that includes large districts and BOCES with studio quality equipment is a testament to the quality of their instruction and the dedication of their students.”

The following students participated in the winning project: