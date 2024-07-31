BND United Hockey hosting pickleball tournament fundraiser

Press Release:

BND United Hockey is excited to announce its Pickleball Tournament, scheduled for Sunday, August 18. The event will take place at Batavia High School, located at 260 State St., Batavia on the tennis courts.

The tournament will feature two sessions:

AM Flight: 9 a.m. - Noon

PM Flight: 1 - 4 p.m. (if needed)

This fun, non-sanctioned event is designed to bring pickleball enthusiasts together while supporting the BND United Hockey program. The cost to participate is $20 per person or $40 per team, with a doubles format.

Participants will enjoy a hot dog, water, outdoor games (cornhole, can jam, ping pong), and music. For those who need a doubles partner, arrangements will be made.

To register, please contact John Kirkwood at jkusa1989@gmail.com. Indicate your preferred session or your availability for either. Registration fees can be paid via check made out to BND United Hockey, Venmo @John-Kirkwood-13, or cash on the day of the event.

Prizes will be awarded to the winning teams in each flight, and the tournament will help raise funds for the upcoming hockey season.

For more information, please contact John Kirkwood at the email address above.