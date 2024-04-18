BND United hockey player honored by the Wayne D. Foster Foundation

Press Release:

Submitted photo of Ivan Milovidov.

Countless awards, plaques, trophies, jerseys, and team photos lined the stage during this year’s annual hockey banquet at the Batavia High School auditorium on April 14.

The 2023-2024 BND United hockey season brought much to celebrate and while the many accolades are not surprising for a team led by accomplished coaches and comprised of highly talented players, the true force behind their achievement is not found within every team.

This year’s team was special, and their unity resulted in an extraordinary season. The appreciation of the sport along with the love between coaches and teammates filled the auditorium and was expressed in the numerous tear-filled and humorous stories shared on the stage.

The overwhelming feeling of comradery and family appears to be the true force behind their Championship season, and, together, they have created memories and a devotion that will forever connect them. This season’s story is one of hard work, talent, support, encouragement, respect, and selflessness.

BND United junior, Ivan Milovidov, described as a top-ranked hockey player and a fantastic young man, played a significant role in the team’s unification, strength, and overall success.

If you had the opportunity to watch Ivan on the ice, you witnessed something special. Ivan is an extremely gifted hockey player with character and leadership qualities that are equally impressive.

Among the many honors presented during the banquet was the WDF (Wisdom, Determination, Fortitude) Award, granted annually to a deserving BND United hockey player in remembrance of Wayne D. Foster.

The Wayne D. Foster Foundation Inc. carefully selects a young player who best displays Wayne’s goodwill, courage, and integrity. The honoree is considered based on their work ethic, wisdom, determination, courage, how they interact and care for others, and their unselfish play.

Through observations and in speaking with coaches, parents, and players, it was clear that Ivan was the perfect choice, making it a great privilege for the foundation, represented by Wayne’s grandson, Chase Pangrazio, to present Ivan with this year’s WDF scholarship and trophy.

The Wayne D. Foster Foundation is proud to recognize Ivan and the BND United hockey program. We wish to extend our congratulations to Ivan and the 2023-2024 BND United coaching staff and team for an outstanding season.