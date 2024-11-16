BOCES conservation students gain critical emergency training through 'STOP THE BLEED'

Press Release:

Conservation students at the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Career and Technical Education Center recently took part in an intensive STOP THE BLEED training program led by Mercy Flight. This nationally acclaimed campaign, developed by the American College of Surgeons, empowers individuals to respond quickly and effectively to bleeding emergencies until first responders arrive.

Through hands-on sessions, these students learned essential skills that equip them to manage injuries in situations where immediate help may not be available—a key competency given the nature of their fieldwork, which involves operating heavy machinery like chainsaws.

The training, facilitated by Mercy Flight and attended by 35 conservation students, introduced practical, life-saving techniques including wound packing, direct pressure application, and tourniquet use. These skills are crucial not only within the classroom but also beyond it, where many of these students spend time in remote or rural areas, hunting, farming, or working in challenging outdoor environments. The STOP THE BLEED program provided them with tools they can use anywhere to help save lives.

“The safety and preparedness of our students are top priorities here at Genesee Valley BOCES,” stated Rachel Slobert, Principal of the Batavia Campus. “This training prepares our students for real-life situations, whether in the workplace or beyond, and strengthens their confidence in responding to emergencies. Partnering with Mercy Flight allows us to provide this invaluable training.”

Mercy Flight instructor Terry Thompson led the sessions, starting with a comprehensive presentation that included videos, slides, and a Q&A segment. Thompson also shared impactful real-life stories that underscored the importance of prompt action in emergencies. Following the presentation, students moved into hands-on exercises, learning each step of the STOP THE BLEED process. They practiced wound-packing, applying pressure, and using tourniquets.

Jerry Krajna, the conservation teacher at GV BOCES, stressed the need for safety preparedness within the program. He reviewed the location and usage of all safety supplies, including gloves and STOP THE BLEED kits, to ensure students know how to access and use these tools in an emergency. He also emphasized the importance of the walkie-talkie system used when students work outdoors, ensuring they can quickly call for help if needed.

Mercy Flight recently received a grant from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation for the purchase of additional STOP THE BLEED training kits. With these new resources, Mercy Flight is able to provide more sessions within the community, broadening the availability of emergency training for students and staff alike. Pamela Cherry, a representative from Mercy Flight, was present throughout the training, supporting students and emphasizing Mercy Flight’s commitment to community emergency preparedness.

Krajna emphasized that these skills benefit not only the students but also strengthen the community’s overall ability to respond in a crisis. He expressed pride in equipping students with the knowledge needed to act quickly and effectively when every second counts, highlighting the vital importance of this training.