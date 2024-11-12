BOCES conservation students receive STOP THE BLEED training through partnership with Mercy Flight

Press Release:

On November 12, conservation students at the Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Career and Technical Education Center will have a unique opportunity to learn critical emergency skills through STOP THE BLEED training facilitated by Mercy Flight. STOP THE BLEED is a national campaign developed by the American College of Surgeons that teaches people how to control bleeding in an emergency until first responders arrive. These life-saving sessions, scheduled for 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., will provide students with essential skills to respond to bleeding emergencies—skills that can be as critical as CPR in real-life situations.

STOP THE BLEED training will complement current conservation coursework, where students are learning to operate chainsaws safely and handle equipment responsibly. Recognizing the importance of emergency preparedness in hands-on learning environments, GV BOCES reached out to Mercy Flight to deliver this specialized training.

Mercy Flight recently received a grant through the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to support the purchase of STOP THE BLEED training kits. This funding will make a positive difference in Mercy Flight’s ability to facilitate more training in the community, allowing more students and staff to participate in future sessions. This expanded access underscores GV BOCES’ dedication to equipping students with crucial, life-saving skills and preparing them to respond confidently in emergencies.

The upcoming training not only serves as a valuable addition to the students’ curriculum but also emphasizes the importance of mastering both STOP THE BLEED techniques and CPR. The Genesee Valley BOCES Batavia Career and Technical Education Center remains committed to promoting practical, hands-on education that prepares students for success in both their careers and everyday life.

For more information about the STOP THE BLEED training available through Mercy Flight, please contact Pamela Cherry at PCherry@mercyflight.org.