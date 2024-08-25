Books Sandwiched In fall 2024 series to highlight America’s national parks with weekly book reviews

Press Release:

The Books Sandwiched In committee is pleased to announce the Fall 2024 Series of Books Sandwiched In! Sessions will take place on Wednesdays in September from 12:10 p.m. - 1 p.m. in the Gallery Room.

Books Sandwiched In is a book review program, in which guest speakers are invited to present reviews of books, usually non-fiction titles. This fall’s theme encourages attendees to explore “America’s National Parks,” in keeping with the theme of the 2024 Richmond Reads title, The Last Ranger by Peter Heller.

“Attendees are not required or expected to read the books in advance,” shares program coordinator Samantha Stryker. “Rather, think of it as a way to learn a little something and figure out which books you may want to read.”

Each session will feature cookies, coffee, tea, and a chance to win a gift certificate to a local lunch spot. On your lunch break? Feel free to bring your lunch!

Fall 2024 Books & Speakers:

Wednesday, September 4 at 12:10 p.m. - Explore the Everglades: Genesee County Park Conservation Education Program Coordinator, Claudia Nusstein, reviews "Gator Country: Deception, Danger and Alligators in the Everglades" by Rebecca Renner

Wednesday, September 11 at 12:10 p.m. - Explore Yellowstone: Retired Teacher & NIOGA Board Trustee, Jeff Laub, reviews "Saving Yellowstone: Exploration and Preservation in Reconstruction America" by Megan Kate Nelson

Wednesday, September 18 at 12:10 p.m. - Explore the Grand Canyon: Retired School Counselor and avid outdoorsperson, Janice Spiotta, reviews A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon by Kevin Fedarko

Wednesday, September 25 at 12:10 p.m. - Explore Yosemite: BCSD Superintendent of Schools Jason Smith reviews Guardians of the Valley: John Muir and the Friendship that Saved Yosemite" by Dean King

Books Sandwiched In is sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. All are welcome and this program is free to attend!

Richmond Memorial Library is located at 19 Ross St in the City of Batavia. For more information about the library and other programs, visit batavialibrary.org.