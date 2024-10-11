Borrello and Republican colleagues request delay to implementation of Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) Regulations

Press Release:

File photo of

George Borrello.

Senator George Borrello and members of the New York State Senate Republican Conference penned a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul to raise concerns regarding the adoption and impending implementation of the Advanced Clean Truck (ACT) regulations by the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).

“The ACT regulations are the latest example of a mandate that was implemented without properly considering the impacts on small businesses, in addition to the lack of adequate infrastructure to meet the intended goals. We have heard from many concerned businesses, and are calling on Governor Hochul to delay the implementation and form a Task Force to hear from stakeholders on a more responsible, practical solution that will work for everyone,” stated Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt.

The plan, first adopted in 2021 is set to take effect in 2025, would be yet another burdensome mandate on businesses in New York that would contribute to, and further dismantle, the state’s already poor business climate.

“The Senate Republican Conference has been consistent in our support of reasonable and common sense efforts to move our state towards a cleaner energy future, but only if those efforts also protect our economy and our residents. The effective date of ACT fails to do so and is another example of New York State putting the cart before the horse. Just like the illogical effort to ban natural gas and fuel choice, ACT is being implemented too fast and we must come up with a realistic plan that moves our state towards a cleaner future without harming all current New Yorkers,” said Senator Mario Mattera, ranking member of Senate Energy and Telecommunication Committee.

“New York State has gotten way ahead of itself with many of its Climate Act mandates and the Advanced Clean Truck regulations are a prime example. Although the requirements are slated to take effect in 2025, the technology and infrastructure are still new and extremely costly. Business owners and transportation companies in my district are extremely concerned about their ability to comply with this premature mandate. I am concerned that this may drive many of them across the state border to Pennsylvania. With every new burden we put on businesses, we are making New York State less competitive. The reasons for the state to hit 'pause' on the ACT implementation and other climate mandates keep piling up,” stated Senator George Borrello, member of the Senate Energy and Telecommunications Committee.

“As we move towards a clean energy future, legitimate concerns have been raised that New York State is implementing parts of the CLCPA and its climate goals haphazardly. A case in point is the implementation of the ACT regulation, which will have major impacts on numerous communities, businesses and industries in the state and another illustration of why I did not support the CLCPA. My legislation will pause the implementation of this regulation so that we can ensure that those most affected by it are prepared and that the full impact of this directive is known,” said Senator Griffo, a member of the Senate Transportation Committee.

Zero emission truck technology is still in its infancy, and the majority of these trucks currently cost three to four times the average of a diesel-powered vehicle. These increased costs will be passed on to taxpayers and consumers throughout the state. In addition, the charging infrastructure needed to power this fleet is not currently available at this time.

The letter points to legislation (S.9910, sponsored by Senator Griffo) that would delay the implementation of ACT regulations, and also requests that a Task Force be formed to conduct a cost-benefit analysis and formulate a more responsible plan, in consultation with the industry, that will both reduce emissions and limit dramatic cost increases for businesses.

“Clean air is a vital resource that our conference has long fought for and believes in protecting. However, like with all facets of governance, we must be prudent about how we achieve those goals. While this regulation is admirable in its intentions, the practical matter is that New York is not currently in a position to adopt it in a manner which is feasible and affordable,” the letter reads.