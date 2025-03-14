Borrello announces scholarship opportunity for students in 57th District

Press Release:

New York State Senator George Borrello announced that the New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is accepting applications for four $3,000 scholarships, two academic and two athletic.

Scholarships are available to residents of the 57th Senate District who are current college students or high school seniors entering college. Students can access the application by visiting: https://www.nyiacsl.org/apply-for-scholarship-form. The application deadline is Sunday, March 30.

“This scholarship is a great opportunity for high school seniors and college students in the 57th Senate District who have shown a strong commitment to their education, a drive for excellence, and a dedication to their future success,” said Senator Borrello. “As college costs continue to rise, this support can make a real difference for students and their families. I encourage all eligible students who have worked hard and stood out through their achievements to apply and take advantage of this valuable opportunity.”

Applicants should have a grade point average of 85 or higher; be active in community service as well as extracurricular activities and demonstrate financial need. In addition to these qualifications, students applying for an athletic scholarship must also be involved in an organized sport(s).

Applicants need not be of Italian American heritage to apply.

Scholarship recipients will be announced in April, and the winners will be honored at a ceremony in Albany on May 19, when the Conference’s Italian-American Day Celebration will take place.

The New York Conference of Italian American State Legislators is a bipartisan organization of state Assembly and Senate members who actively promote and celebrate the state’s Italian American community.