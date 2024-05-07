Borrello applauds legal ruling blocking abortion-rights ballot measure over procedural error by Legislature

Press release From State Sen. George Borrello:

"The Democrats that control state government think the rules don’t apply to them, which is why we repeatedly see them cut legal and ethical corners in order to achieve their political aims.

I commend the Livingston County judge who has called out their arrogant disregard for the state constitution by striking down their ERA (Equal Rights Amendment) amendment because they failed to follow the mandated process.

While the Democrats will appeal, I urge the appellate judges who will make the next determination to be guided by the dictates of the state constitution and not politics. We all lose when the authority of our constitution is weakened, which is why I am optimistic this ruling will stand."