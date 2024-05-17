Borrello honors mental health professional Sue Gagne as 2024 Woman of Distinction

Press Release:

Mental health professional Sue Gagne was honored this week as a New York State Senate 2024 “Woman of Distinction” at a ceremony in the Legislative Office Building in Albany, alongside fellow honorees from across the state. The award program honors women who've made remarkable contributions to their professions, and their communities and serve as inspiration for others.

“With extraordinary expertise and compassion, Sue Gagne has devoted her career to helping vulnerable individuals access the services they need to build stronger, better lives,” said Senator Borrello. “It’s difficult work, particularly in rural communities like those in my district. Resources are scarcer and the fear of being stigmatized can prevent people in need from seeking help until they’ve reached a crisis point. We are fortunate to have such a committed, effective and courageous professional on the front lines.”

“Sue’s work in the fields of mental health and recovery has truly been a calling for her. At a time when we are seeing mental health crises reach unprecedented levels, Sue’s dedication is an inspiration,” said Senator Borrello. “It was a privilege to honor her in Albany along with extraordinary women from across the state. I am grateful to Sue and all of our honorees for their contributions.”