Borrello hosting veteran enrollment and outreach event on Thursday

Press Release:

The VA Western New York Healthcare System Enrollment and Eligibility, Connected Care, Medical Foster Home, Speech and Language Pathology, Suicide Prevention, and Visually Impaired Services teams will be on-site to meet with Veterans at State Senator George Borrello's Veteran Enrollment and Outreach Event on Thursday, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the VFW Post 1602-Veness-Strollo, 25 Edwards Street in Batavia.

During the event, Veterans and their families can learn about VA benefits and VA representatives will be on hand to answer questions about healthcare options, the federal PACT Act, and more.

No registration is required.