Borrello hosts veteran outreach and enrollment event in Batavia

Senator George Borrello will partner with VA Western New York Healthcare System and VFW Post #1602 in Batavia to host a Veteran Outreach and Enrollment Event on Thursday, November 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Senator Borrello underscored the importance of our Veterans to gain access to all the benefits they’ve earned through their service.

“Our veterans have given more to our country than we could ever repay. In return for their dedicated and selfless military service, our federal and state governments will continue to partner and provide information on access to VA healthcare and monetary compensation to our veterans and their families. Representatives from the VA will be available to answer questions about VA healthcare options and related issues for compensation. This event will be a great resource and one that highly I encourage area veterans and their families to attend and utilize,” said Senator Borrello.

Senator Borrello also noted that the federal PACT or “Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics” Act, which took effect in August of 2022, has eliminated previous phased-in timelines for VA health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. VA representatives will answer questions on this new change.

The outreach event will take place at the Veness-Strollo VFW Post #1602, located at 25 Edwards Street, Batavia. The event is free and registration is not required.