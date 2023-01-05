Borrello sworn into redrawn 57th State Senate District, now representing Genesee County

Senator George Borrello was sworn in as the representative of the 57th State Senate District on Wednesday, Jan. 4. The ceremony took place in the Senate Chamber just prior to the official start of the 2023 Legislative Session.

“It is a tremendous privilege to have the opportunity to represent and serve the residents of the 57th Senate District and to continue my work on behalf of the betterment of our state. Going into this new session, my priorities are centered around making New York State safer, more affordable and more supportive of its job creators,” said Senator Borrello. “I also am excited about representing the residents of Genesee and Wyoming counties, who are now part of the newly expanded 57th District.

The boundaries of the newly drawn district include Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Wyoming and the western half of Allegany County. The district is one of the largest in the state, spanning approximately 4,500 square miles.

Senator Borrello also announced that he will continue serving as the Ranking Member on the Agriculture Committee, a role he first assumed in July 2020. He will also continue serving as the Ranking Member on the Banks Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee. Additionally, he was appointed as a new member of the following committees: Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business; Elections; Housing, and Insurance.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue my instrumental role on the Agriculture Committee at this pivotal time for our farmers and agribusinesses. The new overtime mandates approved by the Labor Commissioner in 2022 are poised to present a whole new set of challenges to this industry and multi-generational farm families. Our fight against these changes was one of the most intense efforts of the past two years. Now that they are set to take effect, we need to take steps to mitigate the impact or we will lose more of our family farms,” said Sen. Borrello.

“I also look forward to bringing my perspective as a small business owner to the Commerce, Economic Development and Small Business Committee. The pandemic response created many challenges for employers that continue to persist. The most critical of these is the billions in unemployment insurance debt owed by the state to the federal government. Currently, small businesses are being forced to shoulder the burden of repaying the debt and replenishing the fund, which is unacceptable,” said Sen. Borrello.

“There are so many important issues facing our state right now, which I look forward to addressing in all of the key committees I’ve been appointed to. I am grateful to Leader Ortt for entrusting me with these responsibilities and opportunities to shape the legislative agenda in Albany.”