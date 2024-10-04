Borrello urges Hochul to clarify plan for electric bus mandates

Press Release:

Following the defeat of an electric bus proposal by voters in Chautauqua County’s Bemus Point school district, Senator George Borrello has penned a letter to Governor Hochul urging her to clarify how the state plans to address the public resistance schools are encountering.

“It is clear that everyday New Yorkers being asked to vote on electric bus proposals are using something that is in short supply in Albany: common sense,” said Senator Borrello. “They see the exorbitant costs of these buses and no funding plan to pay for them after start-up grants run out. They consider their limited traveling distance and cold weather vulnerability and wonder how long rural routes and field trips will be managed. And then they come to the logical conclusion that this mandate shouldn’t move forward now.”

“While the Governor and my Democratic colleagues blame these voter defeats on poor communication and outreach by the school districts, that certainly wasn’t the case in the Bemus Point district. They hosted three, well-publicized information sessions, offered bus walk-throughs, saturated their social media channels and website with proposal information and had a feature on a Buffalo news channel, all aimed at educating voters about the issue and the already-secured financial incentives that would cover the costs,” said Sen. Borrello.

Sen. Borrello cited the Superintendent’s explanation for the ‘no’ votes:

“Based on feedback shared with us from the Board of Election poll workers and other school employees, the majority of community members who voted were simply not in favor of electric school buses. It didn’t matter how much the district received in financial incentives; they did not support the political process that put this mandate into place. They firmly believed that a “no” vote would stop the process to transition to electric school buses.” – Superintendent Joseph Reyda, Bemus Point Central School District.

Bemus Point’s situation is one that is shared by several other districts around the state whose voters have also voted down electric bus proposals. Those schools include districts in Baldwinsville, Cortland, Ithaca, Newfield, Mexico, and most recently, Herkimer. Senator Borrello noted that in Baldwinsville, the proposition to purchase diesel school buses passed easily while the electric bus proposal was voted down by 2 to 1.

“My question to the Hochul administration is, ‘where do we go from here’? The school officials are trapped between the state mandate and their district taxpayers,” said Sen. Borrello. “The voters obviously don’t want this forced on them by the state, at least not now. This is one more example of how Albany’s haste to push through a radical law, without due diligence and stakeholder input, has backfired.”

“My legislation replacing the mandate with a pilot program would allow schools to test how these buses perform before taxpayer monies are spent. I am urging the Governor to listen to the message voters are sending and pump the brakes on this mandate. Unless we come up with a more sensible plan, school administrators may have to divert funding away from supporting our kids and teachers in order to meet this senseless virtual-signaling mandate from Albany. We must not allow that to happen,” concluded Sen. Borrello.