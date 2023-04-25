Boy Scouts of America based in Buffalo and Oakfield to merge

Press Release:

The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America based in Buffalo and the Iroquois Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America based in Oakfield announced today that they will be merging as of May 1 to form the new Western New York Scout Council Inc., Boy Scouts of America.

“This is an exciting time for Scouting in WNY as we bring together the best of what both councils have to offer to better serve young people, families, and the community. Our councils have been working together for generations and this solidifies that partnership. Combining ensures that we continue to provide world-class program experiences for our Scouts long into the future,” said Gary Decker, Scout Executive & CEO of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council.

“The combined strengths of our staff, volunteer leaders, and camp properties ensures that we’re uniquely prepared to deliver life-changing educational and character-building programs to young people and families across the entirety of Western New York,” added Jim McMullen, Scout executive and CEO of the Iroquois Trail Council.

The newly combined council will serve youth from all of Erie, Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, and Wyoming Counties, and most of Livingston County in Western New York and offer many benefits, including:

Improved program opportunities

Better support for volunteer leaders

A larger membership base to support a wider variety of events and activities

Greater financial sustainability

Two fully operational camp properties

The WNY Scout Council will continue to operate two Scout service centers in Cheektowaga and Oakfield. The council will also operate two scout camps: Camp Scouthaven, in Freedom, and Camp Sam Wood in Portageville. Gary A. Decker, current Scout executive and CEO of the Greater Niagara Frontier Council, will serve as the Scout Executive & CEO of the newly formed Council and James C. McMullen, current Scout Executive & CEO of the Iroquois Trail Council will serve as the deputy Scout executive and COO.

About Greater Niagara Frontier Council, BSA - The Greater Niagara Frontier Council, Boy Scouts of America serves more than 5,000 Scouts and Adult Volunteers in Erie County and the western third of Niagara County. The Council provides educational programs for boys and girls aged 5 to 20 to build character, to train in the responsibilities of participating citizenship, and to develop personal fitness. The Scouting program in WNY has served more than half a million members since its incorporation in 1910. More information about the council is available at www.wnyscouting.org.

About Iroquois Trail Council, BSA - The Iroquois Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America serves more than 1,500 Scouts and Adult Volunteers in Eastern Niagara, Genesee, Orleans, Wyoming, and Livingston counties in Western New York. With offices in Oakfield, the council operates three districts across the five-county service area. More information about the council is available at www.itcbsa.org