Boys Soccer: Batavia beats Pal-Mac 4-3 to advance in sectionals

The Batavia Boys Varsity Soccer team beat Pal-Mac 4-3 on Tuesday in an exciting sectional matchup.

Batavia was down 1-3 and rallied with three unanswered goals in the second half to secure the win.

The win was highlighted by a goal by Trevor Tryon (#8), assisted by Troy Hawley (#5), goal by Rylan Bohn (#24) assisted by Finn Halpin (#2), game-tying goal by Finn Halpin (#2), assisted by Hezekiah Doane (#22), and the game-winner scored by Troy Hawley (#5), assisted by Finn Halpin (#2).

It was a total team effort with all players stepping up to give 100%. Batavia moves on to the quarterfinals where they will face Pittsford Mendon at 7 p.m. on Friday.