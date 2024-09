Press release:

The Batavia boys varsity soccer team beat Pal-Mac 6-2 on Saturday afternoon in a dominant showing, highlighted by two goals by Gavynn Trippany (#3), both assisted by Trevor Tryon (#8), two goals by Jaziah Ayala (#1), one assisted by Aiden Reimer (#14) and the other unassisted, one goal by Rylan Bohn (#24), assisted by Gavynn Trippany (#3), and one goal by Troy Hawley (#5), also assisted by Gavynn Trippany (#3).