Boys Soccer: Batavia defeats Greece Odyssey 6-1

Press release:

The Batavia Boys Varsity Soccer team beat Greece Odyssey 6-1 on Friday evening at Van Detta Stadium. The decisive victory was highlighted with two goals by Troy Hawley (#5), both assisted by Devin Hughes (#20), one goal by Jaziah Ayala (#20), assisted by Hezekiah Doane (#22), one goal by Rylan Bohn (#24), assisted by Trevor Tryon (#8), one goal by Hezekiah Doane (#22), assisted by Aiden Reimer (#14), and finally, one goal by Trevor Tryon (#8), assisted by his brother, Trey Tryon (#16). Odyssey were limited to one goal thanks to the outstanding effort of Batavia's defensive line of Brandon Currier (#10), Will Fulton (#6), Jeremiah Childs (#15), Teddy Cswaykus (#18), and Brody Ditzel (#9), as well as goalkeepers Harry Mellander and Ben Morton.