Boys Soccer: Batavia triumphs 7-1 on Senior Night

Press release:

The Batavia Boys Varsity Soccer team triumphed over Midlakes/Red Jacket with a decisive 7-1 victory on Saturday evening at Van Detta Stadium.

This match was part of Batavia's Super Soccer Saturday event, which featured boys and girls JV and Varsity games, an alumni match, and senior recognition.

The standout performance was particularly meaningful as all five senior players—Jeremiah Childs (#15), Will Fulton (#6), Trevor Tryon (#8), Gavynn Trippany (#3), and Matt Wittmeyer (#7)—each scored. Additionally, Troy Hawley (#5) contributed a goal and assists came from Devin Hughes (#20), Trey Tryon (#16), and Troy Hawley (#5).