BPD looking for anyone with info on pickup truck that struck bicyclist this morning

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is looking for anyone with information about a reported car / bicycle accident which occurred at East Main Street and Vine Street in the City of Batavia between approximately 8 and 8:30 a.m. today .

The bicyclist was struck by a pickup truck at that intersection and is being treated at UMMC.

Anyone who was in the area at that time and observed the accident is asked to contact Officer Peter Post at (585) 345-6350, the confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370, or online here.