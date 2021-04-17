April 17, 2021 - 11:13am
BPD looking for public's help identifying DoorDash driver involved in accident on St. Pat's Day
posted by Press Release in batavia police department, news, DoorDash, accidents, batavia.
From the City of Batavia Police Department:
Batavia police are looking for assistance identifying a DoorDash delivery driver involved in an accident that occurred on Wednesday, March 17 at about 8:30 p.m. on Norris Avenue in the City of Batavia.
(Norris is east of State Street and runs north and south between Hart Street and Fairmont Avenue.)
The operator was driving a dark-colored, older-model compact truck.
Anyone with information, please email Officer Perkins at: [email protected], or contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6444.
