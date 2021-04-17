BPD looking for public's help identifying DoorDash driver involved in accident on St. Pat's Day

From the City of Batavia Police Department:

Batavia police are looking for assistance identifying a DoorDash delivery driver involved in an accident that occurred on Wednesday, March 17 at about 8:30 p.m. on Norris Avenue in the City of Batavia.

(Norris is east of State Street and runs north and south between Hart Street and Fairmont Avenue.)

The operator was driving a dark-colored, older-model compact truck.

Anyone with information, please email Officer Perkins at: [email protected], or contact the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6444.