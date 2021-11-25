Local Matters

November 25, 2021 - 10:36pm

BPD looking for witnesses to disturbance at Tops

posted by Press Release in crime, batavia, news.

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a disturbance that occurred at Tops Markets this morning at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Batavia Police are attempting to locate and identify any witnesses to the disturbance that occurred inside of the store involving two or three adult males.

If you were inside and witnessed the altercation, please contact Officer Girvin at (585) 345-6350, or submit a tip through this site.

