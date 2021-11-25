BPD looking for witnesses to disturbance at Tops

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department is investigating a disturbance that occurred at Tops Markets this morning at approximately 10:55 a.m.

Batavia Police are attempting to locate and identify any witnesses to the disturbance that occurred inside of the store involving two or three adult males.

If you were inside and witnessed the altercation, please contact Officer Girvin at (585) 345-6350, or submit a tip through this site.