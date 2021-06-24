June 24, 2021 - 6:02pm
BPD reminder: COVID-19 pandemic in NYS ended today, so expired licenses and permits need to be renewed
posted by Press Release in covid-19, news, batavia, license and permit renewals.
Press release:
The Batavia Police Department would like to notify citizens that the State of Emergency declared by Governor Cuomo at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic ended today (June 24). Therefore, the extension of expiration dates for driver licenses and permits that expired on or after March 1, 2020 also ended today.
Expired drivers licenses and permits are no longer valid and need to be renewed with the Department of Motor Vehicles.
