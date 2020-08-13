BPD reminds citizens to register their camera systems with police to help fight crime

Press release:

The Batavia Police Department would like to remind citizens of its Batavia SafeCam Registration Program. The program allows citizens / businesses to register their camera systems with the police department to aid in crime prevention strategies and investigations which may occur in the proximity of their cameras.

The registration process is very easy and free. Simply go to http://www.batavianewyork.com/police-department/webforms/batavia-safecam-program and fill out the form.

Surveillance cameras have been an integral part of fighting crime in Batavia. Privately owned camera footage has helped solve a variety of serious offenses in Batavia over the years, including various burglaries, a fatal hit-and-run accident, and even a homicide. Working together, we can keep Batavia a safe place to live and work.

Please note that the police department will not have the ability to freely or remotely access your cameras, claim ownership, or dictate the camera systems functions. This program is simply a database that will allow the Batavia Police Department to see who might have captured footage related to a particular crime.

Thank you for signing up and joining us in the fight to keep our city safe!