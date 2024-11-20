Breast Cancer Coalition event at Batavia Downs Raises $25K

Press Release:

Western Regional Off Track Betting (WROTB) President and CEO Byron Brown presented representatives from the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester (BCCR) with a check for $25,215.30 to help those who been affected by breast or gynecologic cancer.

On September 27, a dinner and night at the races fundraiser with raffles to benefit the BCCR was held inside the Batavia Downs Clubhouse. Businesses and donors located in Western NY sponsored several races that night. Some monies came from the local harness racing community as some owners, trainers and drivers donated all or a portion of their earnings from the night to the BCCR. Through the dinner, donations, raffles and auctions for items, the event raised $25,213.30.

“I'm honored, along with the Batavia Downs Board of Directors, to present a check of over $25,000 to the Breast Cancer Coalition,” Brown said. “Breast Cancer Awareness Month just concluded in October but our focus should be year around with more than 360,000 people diagnosed with breast cancer this year alone. Early detection is critically important because - so the quicker you act the bigger the impact.”

"The Breast Cancer Coalition Community is profoundly grateful for the incredible support Batavia Downs provides year after year,” said Christina Thompson, President and Executive Director of the Breast Cancer Coalition. “While we appreciate every contribution to our organization, the unwavering dedication from Batavia Downs and its staff holds special meaning. Their support extends beyond October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month—they stay engaged with us throughout the year, referring friends and family to our programs. They also recognize how challenging it is for a community-based organization to secure the vital funding needed to deliver our exceptional programs and services to survivors across Central and Western New York. Thanks to Batavia Downs’ enduring partnership, we can continue serving our community with the care and resources they rely on.”