Brian Cousins, former executive with Darien Lake, named Chamber president

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced that Brian Cousins has been selected as their new President. Cousins will succeed Erik Fix, who left to take a position with the City of Batavia.

“The Board of Directors is excited to work with Brian,” said Board Chair Mickey Hyde. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and leadership skills from his previous career. The Board has been very impressed with his vision and enthusiasm for Genesee County and the Chamber of Commerce.”

Cousins is currently the Director of Accommodations at Six Flags Darien Lake. He has over 25 years of experience at Darien Lake where he has held various roles in marketing, operations, entertainment and accommodations.

Cousins is a graduate of Genesee Community College and SUNY Fredonia, where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. He is a graduate of Leadership Genesee, Class of 2018.

Cousins lives in Corfu with his wife, Cherie. His start date with the Chamber is Dec. 19.