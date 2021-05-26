Brighton Securities hosts free 10th annual Shred Day Friday afternoon in Downtown Batavia

Press release:

Everyone is invited the 10th annual free Shred Day hosted by Brighton Securities in Batavia from 12 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 28.

The location is 212 E. Main St. downtown.

Bring your old bank records, credit card statement and any other sensitive documents for secure, eco-friendly destruction and disposal!

Now is a great time to clean out all of the old documents taking up space in your home, but what should you save? How should be dispose of documents safely?

A truck from Shred-Text Inc. will be standing by for contactless disposal of your old documents. We'll also have staff on hand to help you decide what to shred and what to save.

This is a free event. Bring your coworkers, friends, family and neighbors -- but don't forget your documents!