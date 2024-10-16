Bring your best costume and come trick or treat at Dwyer Stadium Saturday

Press Release:

The Batavia Muckdogs are excited to announce their fourth annual Muckdogs Trick or Treat at Dwyer Stadium. The event is Saturday, October 19, from 3 to 6 p.m. It is free to enter and trick or treat around Dwyer Stadium.

“We started this tradition during our first season as owners of the Muckdogs in 2021 and we are so glad the community has come together to grow this event to what it is today. It is a kind of curtain call for Dwyer Stadium before we gear up for High School baseball in the spring of 2025 and then of course Muckdogs Baseball. An event like this is great because it really showcases how this great Stadium can be utilized for the community and by the community. Muckdogs Trick or Treat is made possible by all our great sponsors and we can’t thank them enough for providing a fun day for local families” says Owner Robbie Nichols.

The previous year’s event had over 2,000 families Trick or Treat around the field. It is free for attendees to enter and Trick or Treat around Dwyer Stadium and the Muckdogs are encouraging you to bring out your best Halloween costumes. There will also be music, activities, and food at the Stadium.

For questions, please call the Muckdogs at 585-524-2260.

If you are a local business looking to be involved with the event, please email Marc Witt, Muckdogs General Manager, at mwitt.canusa@gmail.com.