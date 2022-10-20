Brothers, former Ice Devils, enter hockey tournament in memory of father, raising funds to fight cancer

Press release:

This coming Sunday at Amalie Ice Arena in Tampa FL, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Will and Paul Barton, two brothers Batavia born and raised will be taking the ice in the Sk8 to Eliminate Cancer 3v3 Ice Hockey Tournament. All players who’ve entered the tournament are raising money for the Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation – an organization dedicated to changing the future of cancer by funding advanced, innovative research that treats the cancer while sparing the patient

The Barton boys both played for the Batavia Ice Devils and Batavia Ramparts growing up. The two brothers are the only sons of the late local businessman and husband, Batavian born and raised Bill Barton, who passed away on Oct. 14, 2020, after living with Multiple Myeloma for 13 years.

Bill volunteered as a coach and fundraising for the Ice Devils and Ramparts when his sons were playing in the early aughts, and was a fixture down at the Royal Rink (David McCarthy Ice Arena) at all of both his son’s games. He loved everything about the game, especially the people and life-long friendships that were forged on those teams growing up.

Reached for comment, Will and Paul offered the following statement:

“Unfortunately, with cancer, everyone knows someone in their family or friend circle that has been directly impacted by this terrible disease. Our father lived to be 63, is gone too soon and is dearly missed – but so often, tragically, cancer happens to young people. We were lucky. Teenagers, children, cancer doesn’t discriminate by age. This is the truly tragic nature of this disease, and this is why it’s so important to support organizations like Scott Hamilton CARES, people working on solutions.

When we found out about the Sk8 to Eliminate Cancer tournament in Tampa being held near two years to the date we lost our Dad, there wasn’t much back and forth, we knew it was time to lace up the skates and pay tribute to our father and everyone who has lived with cancer by doing what he loved to watch us do most, playing hockey.

We want to express our love and gratitude to everyone who has supported our fundraiser to this point, we’re currently in 1st place…and with the continued support of our fellow Batavians, we’re confident we’ll make our hometown proud and finish in first place…in fundraising. In the tournament play…well we’re playing in the A/B division and we’re getting near 40, so we make no guarantees…but hey we’re gonna do our best and forget the rest!”

We are able to accept donations through this Sunday 10/23/22. We are asking for $25 donations, and are encouraging anyone who donates in honor or memory of a loved one from their own life to pay tribute in their comments.



Join the Fight, Donate and Support the Barton Boys and their team, the Gulf Coast Goons: https://fundraise.scottcares.org/tampa/Barton