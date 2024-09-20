Bulldawgs host Community Day with food drive for backpack program on Saturday

Press release:

The Batavia Bulldawgs Youth Football and Cheerleading Program is proud to announce a Batavia Community Day on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Vandetta Stadium. This community-focused event takes place during the teams' home games and combines the excitement of youth football and cheer with an opportunity to give back to local families in need.

As part of the event, the Bulldawgs will hold a food drive, “Tackle Hunger,” to benefit the United Way’s Backpack Program through the Batavia City School District. We encourage fans to bring an “admission fee” non-perishable food items and/or hygiene products. These donations will directly support the Backpack Program, which provides essential food supplies to students in need over weekends and school breaks.

In addition to the food drive, the Bulldawgs will donate all proceeds from their 50/50 raffles throughout the day to the Backpack Program. By participating in the raffle, attendees can win cash prizes while also supporting a meaningful cause.

The Batavia High School Senior Class of 2025 will also contribute to the day’s festivities by running the concession stand to raise funds for their senior activities. Purchases made at the stand will help the Class of 2025 achieve their goals for a memorable senior year.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 21

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: Vandetta Stadium, Batavia

Food Drive: Bring non-perishable food and/or hygiene products to support the United Way’s Backpack Program

50/50 Raffle: Proceeds will be donated to the Backpack Program

Concession Stand: Operated by Batavia High School Class of 2025 to raise funds for senior activities

Come out, enjoy an exciting day of youth football & cheer, and join us in positively impacting our community. Together, we can tackle hunger and support local students and families.