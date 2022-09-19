Busy October at Richmond, highlighted by The Violin Conspiracy

Press release:

Richmond Memorial Library is gearing up for a month of programs in anticipation of the 2022 Richmond Reads Author Visit on Thursday, October 20 at 7 pm. This year’s program features a review contest, book discussions, a film screening and the main event with author Brendan Slocumb and his book The Violin Conspiracy. After two years of virtual programs, the committee is excited to host this year’s author in person!

The review contest has become a popular part of Richmond Reads. Each year, readers are invited to write a review of the chosen book and submit it for a chance to win a prize. This year’s contest runs from September 1- October 8. After anonymous review by the Richmond Reads committee, two winners will be chosen. This year’s prize? Dinner with the author and the Richmond Reads committee at a local restaurant prior to the author event on Thursday, October 20!

Read The Violin Conspiracy by Brendan Slocumb

Write a review of the book of 200 words or fewer.

Submit your entry by 5:00 pm on Saturday, October 8.

Instead of simply summarizing the book, consider the following as you write your review:

How did this book impact you? Were you able to relate to any characters or situations?

What were the most significant moments in the plot?

What truths do you think were expressed through the ending?

How does the setting affect the story?

Reviews will be judged on creativity, originality, and writing quality.

Entries must follow all contest rules and use contest entry forms, which can be found at the library or on the library’s website at batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads. Contest sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library.

Other programs and events:

Book Discussions: Read The Violin Conspiracy and join a community discussion on Monday, October 3 at 6:30 pm, Wednesday, October 12 at 9 am or Saturday, October 15 at 10 am. The only requirement to attend is to read the book!

Reel Discussions: Thursday, October 6 at 6:30 pm. Watch the PBS Documentary Violin Masters: Two Gentlemen of Cremona and join the discussion to follow. “Everyone has heard of Antonio Stradivari, but few know the name Giuseppe Guarneri del Gesù. Through interviews with historians, experts, luthiers, and virtuosos, this documentary tells the story of these two masters of violinmaking and why today their stringed instruments are worth millions of dollars to musicians and collectors the world over.”

Author Visit: The Violin Conspiracy author Brendan Slocumb will be at Richmond Memorial Library on Thursday, October 20 at 7 pm for a reading, talk and signing. All are welcome. Seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. Copies of the book will be available to purchase at the event for $20, cash or check.

Copies of the book are available to borrow from the library in regular print and large print, as well as in eBook or audiobook format on the Libby app. Copies are available to purchase at the library for $20, cash or check. The book was chosen with older teen and adult readers in mind.

Richmond Reads is sponsored by the Richmond Memorial Library and the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. Visit batavialibrary.org/richmond-reads for all information. Questions may be directed to program coordinator Samantha Basile.