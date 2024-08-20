Byron-Bergen CSD offers free meals to all students for 2024-2025 school year

Press Release:

Byron-Bergen Central School District (BBCSD) is pleased to announce that all student meals will be provided free of charge for the 2024-25 school year. Free meal funding is not tied to local school taxes.

The District qualifies for this United States Department of Agriculture program based on income statistics provided by district families in 2022. To continue free meals for future students at Byron-Bergen, all families in the district are asked to fill out the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) form available at this LINK.

“This is the second year that we have been able to provide free meals to all students and it’s essential that this program extend beyond this year,” said Byron-Bergen Superintendent Pat McGee. “I earnestly ask every family, regardless of income, to submit the Community Eligibility Provision form so we can continue to ensure our students’ nutritional needs are being supported.”

In addition to free meals, the CEP data may qualify families for benefits such as reduced rates on Advanced Placement exams, reduced college application fees, eligibility for national scholarships and grants, and Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer funds. District residents with questions about the Community Eligibility Provision should contact School Lunch Manager Mary Della Penna at 585-494-1220 ex. 1015 or mdellapenna@bbschools.org.