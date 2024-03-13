Byron-Bergen drama club breathes new life into a tale as old as time

Press Release:

On Thursday, March 7 the curtain rose on the sold-out run of Byron-Bergen Drama Club’s presentation of “Beauty & the Beast”. More than just a replica of Broadway, the Drama Club created a uniquely local presentation with original costumes and set pieces, including a wood-chopping machine designed and built by the High School Technology Club.

They also included several references to local businesses and humorous cast interactions such as a student actress facing off against her real-life father during the battle for the enchanted castle.

From the imaginative shadow puppet narrations to the enchanted cheese grater, the Drama Club had the audience completely under their spell.

The young cast was anchored by seniors HannahRae Amador, Aurora Hiscutt, Malachi Smith, pit band percussionist Quintin Rich, and numerous experienced performers from last year’s presentation of “Hairspray”. Amador supported the village and castle ensembles both as an enthusiastic pub manager with a Viking helmet and wicked pirouette as well as a feisty coatrack, not afraid to defend the castle with loud whistles and impeccable comedic timing.

Hiscutt joined Gianna Graff, Katherine Rogoyski, and Genevieve Smith as the hysterical quartet of “silly girls” swooning after the vain and villainous Gaston. Hiscutt is a team player, bringing beautiful harmonies, giggles, and shrieks to the quartet as well as stepping out into the spotlight for solo work.

Rich, the only student-musician in a pit band full of seasoned professionals, kept the beat rolling from curtain to curtain including an epic three-minute drum solo of his own composition which acted as the lone score for the castle battle scene.

M. Smith took on the title antagonist turned hero, cursed into a monstrous appearance and racing the clock to return himself and his enchanted household to human form. He balanced Beast’s fierce roar and explosive temper with soaring tortured ballads, highlighting his skilled vocals. M. Smith impressed both with his physical acting as he single-handedly battled a pack of acrobatic wolves and with the tenderness that transcended his claws and prosthetic headpiece during his interactions with Belle.

Sophomore Gianna Clark is masterfully expressive, creating a Belle who was more than just an avid reader, but whose affection for her father and enchanted friends was as real as her ever-growing contempt for her supercilious suiter, Gaston. Clark’s vocal performances showed not only her range and precision as a singer, but her talent for living the character through song.

Gaston, played by Sophomore Roman Smith, at first seemed nothing more than an arrogant buffoon with silly one-liners about his thighs, but R. Smith unleashed flashes of Gaston’s cruelty, which peaked as he and his sidekick Lefou whipped up a frenzied mob of townspeople to storm the Beast’s castle. Lefou, played by 7th grader Teagan Williams, demonstrated his talent for physical comedy in a performance full of pratfalls, spills, and some truly astonishing choreography which he nailed while also belting out lead vocals in the pub scene.

The enchanted castle is staffed by a cast of magical objects with personalities as huge as their dance numbers. They were led by key performers Rylee Burch (9th grade), Abby Cook (11th grade), Bradley Pocock (10th grade), Michael Rogoyski (8th grade), and Jade Wolff (11th grade).

Burch took the role of Madame de la Grande Bouche, an opera performer turned wardrobe whose commanding soprano melodies were as graceful as the unexpected ease with which she handled the complex choreography, as a large piece of furniture. Abby Cook doubled as Babette, the feather duster, and a primary dancer in several villager scenes.

Also, as a Dance Captain, Cook’s fancy footwork brought energy to the dance numbers and helped maintain the storyline of ongoing flirtation with the debonaire candelabra, Lumiere played by Pocock.

Pocock was effervescent, delivering over-the-top puns and punchlines in a rococo suit and powdered wig. His scene-stealing levity was in sharp contrast to the curmudgeonly clock, Cogsworth, played by Rogoyski.

Rogoyski nailed the strait-laced, “tightly wound” timepiece with a pompous but good-natured air and bursts of hilarity and sincerity that brought the character to life.

Wolff rounded out the troupe, literally, in a huge, willow-patterned hoop skirt, taking on the role of Mrs. Potts, the teapot. Wolff delivered charm, personality, and the iconic title solo. Her smooth, dynamic vocals set the scene for Belle and Beast to fall in love.

The supporting cast of villagers and enchanted objects brought depth to the musical as each performer embodied unique characters such as the baker, pin cushion, farmer, potted plant, tailor, or chandelier. The ensemble pulled in the crowd, filling the stage with energy during the epic musical numbers such as Belle’s opening stroll through town, “Human Again”, and the showstopping “Be Our Guest”.

The stage crew, led by Estelle Dumuhosky and Maryn Meier, also played a pivotal role in moving the story seamlessly from village to castle and through to the storybook ending.

The Jr./Sr, High School students were joined by several elementary school students who danced their way through “Be Our Guest” as forks, spoons, and dinner mints. Third-graders Austyn Krol and Naylee Robinson share the role of Chip, the teacup. Both young ladies deliver energetic and adorable performances. Also joining the cast are 6th Grade Teacher Ken Rogoyski as the lovable, zany Maurice and Aaron Burch as the menacing asylum manager, Monsieur D’arque.

Byron-Bergen’s production of “Beauty & the Beast” was directed by Alyson Mercedes Tardy, musical direction by Joe Paris, pit band direction by Kevin Bleiler, and choreography by Solange Rodrigues. Congratulations to the cast, crew, staff, and volunteers.