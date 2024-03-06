Byron-Bergen Elementary donates more than 700 items to Genesee County Youth Bureau

Press Release:

On Friday, February 16, Elementary School students and staff gifted tissues, dry-erase markers, glue sticks, composition notebooks, and other learning supplies to the Genesee County Youth Bureau.

Each year for the 100th Day of School, Byron-Bergen students in grades UPK through 5 challenge themselves to collect 100 items per grade level to donate to a local charitable or community service organization. 100 days of school,100 donations.

This year, all six grade levels met or surpassed their goal for a grand total of over 700 items.

“We would like to impress upon the children that each one of them can make a difference in our community,” said Kindergarten teacher and project organizer Ayn Gardner.

For this annual project, elementary school grade levels are assigned a different donation item with the goal of collecting 100 of each. In the weeks leading up to the 100th day of school, students bring their donation items to the front hallway where the bulletin board shows the tally for each grade level. Every item is carefully counted and added to the total.

“The annual community service project has dual purposes: to teach students what ‘100’ looks like and to show the importance of community service,” said Principal Kristin Loftus. “One person, one item, one donation can make a big difference if everyone works together.”