Byron-Bergen Elementary students relaunch beverage service as 'Busy Bee Cafe'

Press Release:

Natalie Malick’s 3rd through 5th-grade students have relaunched the Byron-Bergen Elementary School beverage service. Formally known as the Coffee Cart, the students renamed the program Busy Bee Cafe and created a new logo, menu, and loyalty program cards.

“The idea for the rebrand really started with the students,” said Malick, a 12:1:1 Teacher at Byron-Bergen Elementary School.

Busy Bee Cafe is more than a beverage service. Students learn small business skills such as money management, inventory, ordering, and comparison shopping.

“I like the money part,” said a participating student. “They give me one dollar, and I give them fifty cents back.”

“One of the great aspects of this project is that the kids work toward short-term and long-term goals,” said Malick. “They need to get the service ready for Friday, but they also need to plan for every additional Friday this year.”

Busy Bee Cafe is a stationary self-serve beverage counter outside of Malick’s classroom. Previously a morning service, the cafe now opens at 11 a.m. every Friday and offers a wider variety of beverages including sparkling flavored waters.

“Mrs. Malick and Mrs. Ladley do a great job working with students to put all of this together,” said Byron-Bergen Elementary Principal Kristin Loftus. “It is a wonderful lesson in all the pieces that are necessary for starting and running a business! What better way to help students understand why learning math, reading, and problem-solving in school is so important.”

All proceeds from Busy Bee Cafe are put toward the continuation of the program.