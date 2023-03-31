Byron-Bergen fourth grader growing long hair so he can cut it all off, donate to another child

Press release:

Karson Crocker has long hair. Almost 14 inches. Sometimes he gets mistaken for a girl. Sometimes he has trouble fitting it all inside his football helmet. But he’s not ready to cut it -- yet. He has a little more work to do.

In the summer of 2020, the then Byron-Bergen second-grade student watched a video online of a young girl who had lost her hair during cancer treatment. She was upset because of her appearance and how she was being treated by her peers. Crocker was sad for the girl and, after discussing it with his mom, decided to grow out his own hair long enough to make a wig for a child.

Almost three years later, Crocker has a shiny, blonde mane of hair. Now in fourth grade, he shared his plans to donate his hair with his classmates through a brief presentation explaining his project and how he became interested.

“I’m donating because I saw a video that inspired me,” said Crocker. “I’ve been growing my hair for three years.”

“Kids can lose their hair for a lot of different reasons,” said Crocker’s teacher Janna Carney. “Karson’s hair will help to make wigs so that they can have hair. It’s pretty special.”

“I like the words ‘good cause’”, said one of his classmates. After the presentation, the class discussed it and agreed that Crocker’s project is an admirable cause.

In a couple more inches, Crocker’s hair will go to Wigs for Kids, a not-for-profit organization that provides free wigs to children 18 and under who have lost their hair due to a medical condition or treatment.

“A new wig for a child can cost from $3-5,000,” said Jeanne Hurt, a fundraising and development specialist with Wigs for Kids. “Our organization uses human hair and monetary donations to provide wigs for children at no cost.”

Along with his hair, Crocker is raising $1,800 to sponsor the wig. This money will go toward the actual creation of the wig and delivery to a child experiencing medical-related baldness.

“Karson has a heart of gold to spend so much time and energy to help another child feel happier,” said Hurt. “Maybe he can help inspire others to donate their hair as well.”

“Are you going to do it again?” asked Crocker’s classmate.

After this donation, Crocker plans to grow his hair out again, and by 2026 could be ready to help another child.

March 31, 2023 Contact: Gretchen Spittler Byron-Bergen Communications Specialist (585) 794-6340

To learn more about Crocker’s hair donation journey and fundraising effort, click here.