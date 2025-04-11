Byron-Bergen High School celebrates continued success in 20th Poetry Out Loud program

Press Release:

On March 15, for the third consecutive year, a Byron-Bergen student advanced to the state Poetry Out Loud (POL) competition. Under the leadership of Secondary English Teacher and POL coordinator Andrew McNeil, Byron-Bergen has established itself as a serious regional competitor. After placing first in the school, senior Jade Wolff advanced to Regionals in Buffalo and then States in Albany.

The competition, now in its 20th season, was initiated at Byron-Bergen by English Teacher John Tomidy in 2006, the program’s inaugural year. Since then, thousands of Byron-Bergen High School students have participated in the classroom-level recitation process, hundreds have entered the school-level contest, and dozens have competed in the regional competition.

Now retired, Tomidy stays connected to POL by serving as a judge for the school-level competition. In further recognition of the hard work and dedication of the POL participants, Tomidy founded monetary prizes for two competitors which were awarded on April 3.

The first award goes to the participant with the most outstanding performance at the school-level competition of 10 or more participants, as determined by the panel of judges. Additionally, the recitation must be exceptional as a stand-alone performance, not just within the context of the competition.

The second award goes to the student who, according to teacher observation, experiences the most enlightened growth resulting from the memorization/recitation process. The student will show an increased appreciation not only for the poetic form but also for the skills enhanced by memorization and recitation.

This year’s award recipients are Jade Wolff and Gianna Graff, respectively.

Tomidy stated, “Judging this year brought back fond memories. Poetry Out Loud was always near and dear to me, so it’s good to feel reconnected to it. My aim is to continue judging and providing the awards for the foreseeable future.”

Poetry Out Loud is a partnership of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Poetry Foundation, and state and jurisdictional arts agencies. The goal of the program is to engage high school students in “a dynamic poetry recitation competition that is designed to improve their public speaking skills, help build confidence and teach them about literary history and contemporary life” (poetryoutloud.org).