Byron-Bergen made list for ‘Best High Schools’

Press Release:

Byron-Bergen Senior High School was named on the 2024 list of America’s Best High Schools as determined by U.S. News & World Report. To qualify for this title, Byron-Bergen Senior High School ranked in the top 40% of schools nationally. This is the sixth year in a row that Byron-Bergen Senior High School has earned this distinction.

"I am incredibly proud of our students and staff,” said Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School Principal Paul Hazard. “This recognition is further validation that Byron-Bergen is a special district.”

According to the publication’s website, the list identifies top-performing high schools based on scoring comprised of six factors: