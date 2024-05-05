Byron-Bergen made list for ‘Best High Schools’

Press Release:
Byron-Bergen Senior High School was named on the 2024 list of America’s Best High Schools as determined by U.S. News & World Report. To qualify for this title, Byron-Bergen Senior High School ranked in the top 40% of schools nationally. This is the sixth year in a row that Byron-Bergen Senior High School has earned this distinction.
"I am incredibly proud of our students and staff,” said Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School Principal Paul Hazard. “This recognition is further validation that Byron-Bergen is a special district.”
According to the publication’s website, the list identifies top-performing high schools based on scoring comprised of six factors:
- College readiness (30% of the ranking): The College Readiness Index, or CRI, is measured by the proportion of a school's 12th graders who took and earned a qualifying score on Advanced Placement (AP) or International Baccalaureate (IB) exams in the 2021-2022 academic year.
- College curriculum breadth (10%): This is the percentage of 12th graders from the class of 2021-2022 who took a wide variety of AP and IB courses across the multiple disciplines and the percentage of 12th graders who earned a qualifying score on them.
- State assessment proficiency (20%): This measures how well students scored on state assessments that measure proficiency in reading, science and mathematics. States often look closely at student performance on these tests to determine whether learning in core subjects is achieved and to review how well schools are educating students.
- State assessment performance (20%): This is the difference between how students performed on state assessments and what U.S. News predicted based on a school's student body.
- Underserved student performance (10%): This is how well the student population receiving subsidized school lunch and Black and Hispanic populations perform on state assessments relative to statewide performance among students not in those subgroups. This state assessment underserved student performance indicator is based on 2018-2019 state assessment data.
- Graduation rate (10%): For the 2023-2024 rankings, the graduation rate corresponds to the 2022 high school class graduation cohort who would have entered ninth grade in the 2018-2019 school year. High school graduation rates were collected directly from each state along with the math, reading and science assessment data.
- For more information on Byron-Bergen’s ranking on the U.S. News & World Report list, visit https://www.usnews.com/education/best-high-schools/new-york/districts/byron-bergen-central-school-district/byron-bergen-junior-senior-high-school-13565