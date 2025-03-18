Byron-Bergen math league earns first place finish at Genesee County competition

Press Release:

The Byron-Bergen Math League team claimed victory in the 2025 Genesee County Math League on February 13, securing their first-place finish out of eight schools after an intense series of four competitions. This victory marks their fifth first-place finish in the past six years, solidifying the team's position as a powerhouse in the region’s academic competitions.

The Math League, held across four separate competitions, allows each participating school to send nine students to answer 15 individual math questions, followed by a ten-question team round. At the conclusion of each event, teams earn points based on the total number of correct answers, with the overall champion being determined after the final competition.

Byron-Bergen’s team had a strong performance with several students standing out individually. Jackson Lundfelt finished first place overall out of all competitors and Emalyn Canfield secured the top spot for all 10th-grade participants.

Three other Byron-Bergen students earned spots to represent the District at the Monroe County All-Star Math Competition by finishing in the top 10 across all eight schools. Peyton Goodenbery, Gavin Kinkelaar, and Connor Moran will join Canfield and Lundfelt on March 20 at Nazareth University.

When asked about the team’s success, Byron-Bergen Sr. High School Math Teacher and Math League Coach Jon DiLaura attributed the victory to the tireless work and dedication of his students, noting that their countless hours of practice were crucial to their triumph.

"The success of this team is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each member, as well as the unwavering support from our math teachers at every grade level—from elementary to high school," DiLaura said.

DiLaura also expressed his gratitude for the backing of the administration, with special thanks to Kathleen Merritt, a 25-year veteran of high school mathematics instruction, and Rebecca Logan, who coaches the Junior High Math League team in preparation for the high school competitions.

At the final Math League event, Specialist of Enrichment Services at Genesee Valley BOCES Mary Harvey, was also recognized for her instrumental role in organizing competitive math events and ensuring students from across the region have the opportunity to showcase their skills and passion for mathematics.

With their success, Byron-Bergen’s Math League team continues to set a high standard for academic excellence in Genesee County. As the team prepares for the Monroe County All-Star Math Competition at the end of March, the community looks forward to seeing even more remarkable achievements from these talented students.