Byron-Bergen Page Turners team wins regional title

Byron-Bergen Page Turners Win Regional Title

Press Release:

Byron-Bergen High School’s Page Turners team took the Regional Championship title on April 8, at Pavilion High School. This is the first time since 2018 that the school has earned a championship title, though they have been a finalist in the regional competition all but five times since 2007.

To qualify for regionals, each team’s combined scores from the fall and spring competitions are totaled. The first and second place teams in each of the three divisions then compete in regionals. This year Byron-Bergen placed first in both the fall and spring competitions for the north division.

“It's been great to participate in Page Turners. It's introduced me to many books which I love, and it's been nice participating with the other team members in the competition,” said Byron-Bergen Senior Eli Kupfer. “I've been in Page Turners since elementary school and hadn't won regionals. It was cool to have won before graduating.”

“I am so proud of this group of students,” said Byron-Bergen Secondary English Teacher and Page Turners Advisor Laurie Penepent. “They really work as a team with each member reading different books to ensure all are learned by at least two students. I’d also like to congratulate seniors Deborah Catalino, Lea Donofrio, Rachel Hanel, Eli Kupfer, Anna Mclaughlin, Adam Piper, and Rose Wilson who have all dedicated so much time and hard work to Page Turners throughout their high school careers.”

“Page Turners has introduced me to books I never would have looked at and I really ended up liking them, it forced me to expand my horizons,” said McLaughlin. “It's been fun to compete with my friends, especially once the competition is over and the stress has been relieved, knowing that we won. I’d like to thank Mrs. Penepent for being an amazing advisor and making Page Turners so fun for my high school career.”

Page Turners is a literary competition in which students read preselected books and answer questions on them. Students read five books for the fall and spring competitions with a knowledge of all 10 books for the regional competition.