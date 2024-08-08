Byron-Bergen receives School of Excellence Award for 2023-2024

Press Release:

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association Inc. (NYSPHSAA) announced the 2023-2024 Schools of Distinction and Excellence. Byron-Bergen has earned the title of School of Excellence.

The purpose of the School of Distinction and School of Excellence Awards are to unite athletic departments in challenging their teams to achieve a statewide academic honor.

This year, 114 schools earned the School of Distinction Award and 226 schools earned the School of Excellence Award. Both of these numbers have increased since the 2022-2023 school year, which were 84 schools and 219 schools, respectively.

“I’m thrilled that our student-athletes again achieved the NYSPHSAA School of Excellence award,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “These students are as dedicated in the classroom as they are on the field. It’s a tough balance. I’m incredibly proud.”

Schools can apply for School of Distinction status if 100% of their varsity teams qualify for and receive the Scholar-Athlete team award during their respective sports seasons.

To apply for the School of Excellence Award, 75% of a school’s varsity teams must qualify and receive the Scholar-Athlete Team Award.

“The efforts made by student-athletes in the classroom are paramount to their success in the athletic arena, and beyond their high school days,” said Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director. “We are proud of those who put in the work as ‘student’ and ‘athlete’, as well as the growth in both School of Excellence and Distinction

recognition.”