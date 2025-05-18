Byron-Bergen record-holding swimmer to continue career at GCC

Press Release:

On May 15, 2025, Byron-Bergen senior Mikayla Yohon committed to continuing her formal education after graduation at Genesee Community College (GCC) where she will compete as a member of the swim team. The official signing was witnessed by Byron-Bergen Le Roy Varsity Swim Team Coach Sara Stockwell, GCC Head Swim Coach Ethan Heim, and Yohon’s

parents.

“I’ve coached Mikayla for 5 years,” said Stockwell. “She joined in the 8th grade. She is extremely talented, especially at the butterfly. It’s been a pleasure watching her swim and I’m going to miss her personality and the times when she really was a leader on the team.”

While at Byron-Bergen, Yohon participated in Varsity Cheerleading, Gymnastics, Swim Team, and Track. In her time on the Byron-Bergen Leroy swim team, she set three new team records and won countless events. Her fastest event times include the 100 Butterfly (1:05.5), 50 Freestyle (25.98), 100 Freestyle (58.76), and 50 Butterfly (27.50).

“I would like to thank both of my coaches, Fix and Stockwell, and my teammates for really helping me in the pool setting and making me the swimmer I am today,” said Yohon. “In addition, I want to thank my parents for helping me succeed and achieve my goals.”

Yohon plans to enter GCC’s Health Studies program with the intent of a career in nursing.