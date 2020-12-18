Byron-Bergen schools to have fully remote learning for first half of January

Press release:

In anticipation of increased COVID-19 transmission over the Winter Recess, Byron-Bergen Central School District announced that all learning will be fully remote for the weeks of Jan. 4th and 11th. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution and in consultation with the Genesee County Public Health.

“It is a difficult decision, but I believe it is the most responsible course of action,” said Byron-BergenSuperintendent Mickey Edwards. “We are announcing the schedule change now in an effort to give families as much time as possible to arrange for childcare.”

As well as precautionary measures for the health and safety of the students and staff, Edwards cites staffing and logistical challenges as a reason for his decision. In recent weeks, neighboring districts to Byron-Bergen have moved to fully remote learning. While BBCSD was able to remain open to in-person education, a spike in cases would necessitate the immediate move to fully remote learning.

“I know that parents will be concerned about the quality of education,” Edwards said. “I want to assure families that our staff has worked tirelessly to develop and implement remote teaching strategies that will deliver the standard of learning for which Byron-Bergen is well known.”

The District is scheduled to reopen for full in-person or hybrid education on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

“Our ability to reopen our doors to students in January is dependent upon the actions of the community while we are closed,” Edwards said. “I implore everyone to wear masks, wash hands, and practice socialdistancing so that we can be together again.”