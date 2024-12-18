Byron-Bergen seniors lead blanket drive for YWCA for community service project

Press Release:

Three Byron-Bergen seniors led a community service project to provide blankets to a local charitable organization. In September, Samantha Beale, Isabelle Best, and Shawna Spinks invited other Byron-Bergen Liberty Partnership members to help meet the goal of donating 25 fleece blankets.

They brainstormed organizations to give the donation and on Tuesday, December 10, students visited the YWCA in Batavia to deliver 26 hand-made blankets.

“A winter going without heat or blankets or a way to stay warm is really hard,” said Shawna.

“It’s getting a lot colder out so there’s a lot more need,” said Isabelle. “We were looking for women’s shelters and we saw the fliers up for donations at the YWCA.”

“We knew we could help people who don’t have a lot,” said Samantha. “We thought it would be a nice thing to do.”

The blanket kits were provided by Liberty Partnership, a state grant-funded program administered through Genesee Community College. Led by the seniors, twelve participants used study halls and extra time during the school day to complete the hand-tied blankets. They began the project in September and met their goal of 25 blankets just before the December drop-off date.

“Liberty Partners helps prepare students for success after high school,” said Byron-Bergen Liberty Partners Program Facilitator Diane Kindig-Grillo. “Through the program, the students collaborate with colleges, community organizations, and businesses as well as teachers, parents, and volunteers. I’m very proud that these students took the initiative to connect with the YWCA.”

Liberty Partnership serves students in Byron-Bergen as well as the Albion, Batavia, and Brockport School Districts.