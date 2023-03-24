Byron-Bergen student selected to attend American Legion's Girls State

Press release:

Press Release:

The American Legion Auxiliary Unit #576 of Le Roy has selected a local High School Junior girl to attend this year's Empire Girls State the week of July 3rd at SUNY Brockport.

Victoria Rogoyski of Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School has been selected to attend. As part of the premier ALA program, citizens of the New York Girls State will study local, county, and state government processes during this five-day nonpartisan political learning experience.

Victoria was selected to attend Girls State based on selection criteria through the Auxiliary unit and/or high school, which includes being in the top 1/3 of her class, along with consideration given to scholastic achievements, leadership, character, honesty and physical fitness. Her mother, Brandie Rogoyski, works for Le Roy Central School District. The Botts-Fiorito unit is happy to be sponsoring a girl with a local connection.

ALA Girls State attendees, known as “citizens,” receive special instruction in parliamentary procedure and organize themselves into two mock political parties. The young women then campaign, hold rallies, debate, and ultimately vote to elect city, county, and state officials. Once elected to office, delegates are sworn in and perform their prescribed duties. Attendees not elected to office are given appointments and visit the offices of those elected to share their viewpoints as citizens.

Every spring, approximately 25,000 young women across the country are selected to attend ALA Girls State programs in their respective states. Two outstanding citizens from each of the 50 ALA Girls State programs are then chosen to represent their state as “senators” at ALA Girls Nation held in Washington, D.C. in July.