Byron-Bergen students compete at Scholastic Clay Target Championships

Press Release:

Two students from Byron Bergen recently competed at the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) National Championships at Cardinal Shooting Center in Marengo, Ohio July 10 – 19.

Justin Deleo an 11th grader and Kyle Smith a 10th grader at Byron Bergen Jr/Sr High School, competed in American Trap, Doubles Trap, Skeet, and Sporting Clays.

Kyle Smith also competed in the International Olympic Trap event.

Both athletes are members of the A & B Clay Busters team out of Rochester Brooks Gun Club and compete on the Byron Bergen Trap team. For more information on SCTP visit www.mysctp.com.