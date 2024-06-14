Byron-Bergen valedictorian signs to run at St. John Fisher University

Press Release:

The Byron-Bergen Class of 2024 Valedictorian Victoria Rogoyski has signed to continue her Track & Field career at the collegiate level with Saint John Fisher University. During high school, Rogoyski boasted an impressive 17’ 103⁄4” in the long jump, 5’ 00” in the high jump, 16.66 seconds in the 100m hurdles, and 2734 in the pentathlon.

At Fisher, she plans to study biology, chemistry, and pharmaceutical science.

“Victoria epitomizes what it means to be a student-athlete,” said Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “She is driven in everything she does, and it shows. She is graduating at the top of her class and is one of the best athletes in her grade, and that all comes from hard work and determination. We are all so proud of her!”

In addition to being captain of the outdoor track & field, she was captain of the varsity soccer and basketball teams. She also participated in varsity gymnastics, swimming, and indoor track. Outside of sports, she is treasurer of the senior class, Varsity Club, and National Honor Society.

“I would like to thank my parents, who have been my support system throughout high school and sports, and my siblings for their hard work and persistence in their own sports that inspire me to never give up while also being the loudest cheering section ever. I want to thank my coaches in all of my sports, I couldn’t have done any of this without them and I am entirely grateful for their help. Finally, I want to thank my teachers for teaching me knowledge and inspiring me to continue my education elsewhere. Oh yeah, and the best teammates on the planet need a special shoutout!” said Victoria Rogoyski.