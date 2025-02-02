Byron-Bergen/Le Roy Girls Swim Team wins Section V, Section VI crossover meet

Press release:

Held at Gates-Chili Friday night, the Byron-Bergen/Le Roy girls swim team brought home their third-straight Genesee Region/Niagara Orleans title with 372 points.

BBLR won all three relays, with Anna Kent, Rena Wilson, Mikayla Yohon, and Lea Donofrio starting the night off in the Medley Relay (2:03.58). Senior Haylee Gartz broke the BBLR school record in the 50 Freestyle on the first leg of the 200 Freestyle Relay with a 25.20. Along with Yohon, Donofrio, and Kara Valdes, BBLR also broke the school record in that relay with a 1:44.98. Gartz, Kent, Rose Wilson, and Valdes placed first in the 400 Freestyle with a 3:55.48.

Gartz was chosen as Co-Swimmer of the Meet due to her outstanding performances, including first place in the 200 Freestyle with a 2:00.25 and 100 Freestyle with a 54.77. Yohon also placed first in the 50 Freestyle with a season-best 26.27 and second in the 100 Butterfly (1:06.59.) Valdes placed third in both the 50 Freestyle (26.77) and 500 Freestyle (5:55.56). Kent placed second in the 100 Backstroke (1:06.58).

Newfane’s girls came in second with 247 points. Lauren Enderton, Kimberly Schmitt, Avery Stevenson, and Sara Klinger placed second with a 2:05.14. Stevenson also placed second in the 50 Freestyle (26.69) and third in the 100 Freestyle (59.36). Enderton came in third in the 100 Breaststroke with a 1:12.81. Schmitt placed second in the 100 Breaststroke (1:17.87).

Harley Allendale Columbia’s girls came in third with 222 points. Maria Nichols placed first in the 500 Freestyle with a 5:38.54 and second in the 200 Freestyle with a 2:06.68. Sophomore Chloe Terio placed second in the 200 IM with a 2:33.34 and third in the 100 Butterfly (1:08.73.)

Royalton-Hartland came in fourth with 199 points. Their 200 Medley Relay came in fourth (Ava Achtyl, Sam Fox, Abigail Glyshaw, and Maria Trombley). Glyshaw also placed fourth in the 200 IM (2:41.81).

Oakfield-Alabama’s girls came in fifth with 164 points. Freshman Tori Davis placed first in the 100 Backstroke with a 1:02.86 and second in the 100 Freestyle with a 58.11.

Akron finished sixth (156 points) with Audrey Garverick placing second in the 500 Freestyle with a 5:53.90 and fourth in the 200 Freestyle (2:13.68). Brooke Milhollen placed fourth in the 100 Backstroke (1:12.88).

Albion finished seventh (149 points) with Willow Gaines touching first in the 100 Breaststroke (1:16.15) and fourth in the 50 Freestyle (26.89). Jillian LeBaron, Gaines, Keira Sidari, and Anna Grillo placed third in the 200 Medley Relay (2:11.49) and Sidari placed third in the 200 Freestyle (2:10.92).

Pembroke/Alexander placed eighth (133 points) with Junior Rose Reisdorf placing third in the 200 IM (2:39.75).

Batavia/Notre Dame placed ninth with 128 points. Senior Maddy Bellamy brought home Co-Swimmer of the Meet honors with her first place finish in the 200 IM (2:19.82) and 100 Butterfly (1:03.67).