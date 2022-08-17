Byron children help clean up cemetery as part of summer camp program

Press release:

The Byron Rec Program ended its 15th year on August 12th.

The program averages 20 to 30 children Monday through Friday for three hours per day for seven weeks. The program is free and includes lunch.

The program was the vision of Laura Platt and Debra Buck-Leaton.

Buck-Leaton is the Byron Town Clerk and an EMT in the Byron Rescue Squad, she is very active within the community. Platt, a homemaker, and child-care provider for over 30-plus years is president of Byron Ladies Auxiliary. She is an EMT and treasurer of the Byron Rescue Squad. Platt won this year’s award as the most active EMT attending more emergency calls than any other EMT in the squad. Last year, Platt received an award from Strong Memorial Hospital at the department’s annual awards banquet for saving a life at the scene of a chainsaw accident. Platt is also instrumental in heading up the fund-raising efforts for a new ambulance to replace the squad’s 14-year-old ambulance. Incidentally, the Byron Rescue Squad responds to more calls than any other volunteer squad in all of Genesee County. The Byron Rescue Squad has 13 active EMTs, some with advanced certification and 1 first responder.

The Byron Rec Program is a grassroots community project that answered a basic need of keeping local children busy while providing a free, safe, fun place to come to during the summer. Miss Emily (Marble) was selected as the first leader back in 2007 at the program’s start. Some 15 years later, she is still the welcoming, familiar face at the playground. During her 15 years, she completed college, became a teacher, and got married. However, if you ask her, she’ll tell you she loves her summer job that she bicycles to from her home in Bergen.

Seven years ago as the number of children increased there became a need for an assistant. Through the county’s Job Development program Mr. Knickerbocker (Nathan) came to us while still in high school. He enjoyed working with the children and with Miss Emily so much that he was eventually hired as the permanent assistant. He is now in his seventh year, has finished college and is currently seeking a teaching position.

Together the two have become a constant in the lives of many, many Byron children. Together they have created many memorable experiences for their kids over the years. The program includes several field trips yearly. While many are to local parks within walking or biking distance, they have also travelled by bus to Fantasy Island, the Genesee County Park, Seneca Park Zoo. This past week, Miss Emily initiated a geocaching adventure, which the kids really enjoyed.

However, a program started by community-minded volunteers and leaders also includes hopes to instill volunteerism to their younger community members. Over the last few years, the children, with their leaders, have paraded to the nearby Byron Cemetery with buckets, brushes and rags in hand they work to clean tombstones and tidy up the local graves.

“The children love coming to the cemetery, and Miss Emily makes it fun, they also know that they are helping! said Platt.

She added, “As a special treat, they get some ice cream, too!”

A few years ago their volunteering effort was to assist a local disabled veteran by helping clean up the outside of his home. The children not only helped spruce up his home, but they also warmed his heart with some big hugs! “I’m especially proud to share with the children how wonderful it feels to help others,” said Platt.

This year to bridge the gap a week before the school lunch program started, food from the North Bergen Food Pantry was donated and some local volunteers made up and delivered lunches to the program. Parents of the children participating in the program have also stepped up and have picked up the lunches at Byron Bergen School and volunteered as chaperones on field trips. “This program is community at its very best,” said Platt. “It is my hope that it will outlive me!”