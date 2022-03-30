Byron closing in on Clean Energy Community certification from NYSERDA

Press release:

The Town of Byron's Clean Energy Resources Information Committee (CERIC) is a group of residents engaged in finding funding sources and programs to help the Town of Byron and its residents to access clean energy. Thanks to their hard work, Byron is almost ready to be designated a Clean Energy Community (CEC) from NYSERDA which makes Byron eligible for clean energy project grants.

Interested in lowering your energy bills along with reducing harmful greenhouse gas emissions? Our Community Clean Energy Campaign may be just what you are looking for! We were recently approved by NYSERDA to begin our Clean Energy Community Campaign in which we can help you learn about opportunities to install clean heating and cooling systems.

Meetings are on the third Monday of every month, at the Byron Hotel, at 6:30 p.m. Find out more on our Facebook page (Town of Byron Clean Energy Resources Information Committee) or contact us at [email protected]. Check out our joint booth with Pathstone at the 7th Annual Genesee County Chamber of Commerce Home Show at the David McCarthy Memorial Ice Arena (formerly Falleti Ice Arena). Stop by for more information on our clean energy campaigns and the HeatSmart Program!